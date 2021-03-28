Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Taillon won't start until the Yankees' sixth game of the season April 7 against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Taillon will head into Opening Day as the team's nominal fifth starter, with Boone noting that he wants to "slow play" the right-hander as he returns from his second career Tommy John procedure, which he underwent in August 2019. Expect the Yankees to monitor Taillon's workloads carefully to begin the season, while also building in extra days of rest for the 29-year-old whenever possible. Taillon has allowed only one run while striking out 14 over 8.1 innings this spring, but he's also walked four while yielding a .257 batting average against.