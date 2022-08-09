Taillon (11-2) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over the Mariners.

Taillon served up a pair of solo home runs in Monday's victory, including a first-inning shot by Mitch Haniger. The 30-year-old righty also loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth but wiggled out of the jam after giving up just one run. Taillon earned his first win since July 16 and turned in his longest outing since June 2. He'll carry a 3.95 ERA into his projected start in Boston this weekend.