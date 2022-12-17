Westbrook signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Westbrook is heading into his age-28 season and has yet to reach the big leagues. In 120 games for Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers' organization last year, he hit .248/.349/.377 (good for a 97 wRC+) with 11 homers and one steal.

More News