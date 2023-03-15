site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jamie Westbrook: Reassigned to minor-league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 15, 2023
at
7:12 pm ET
•
1 min read
Westbrook was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday by the Yankees.
Westbrook has spent time at the Triple-A level in four of the last five seasons, but has yet to make the jump to the majors. Last season, he slashed .254/.353/.382 through 501 plate appearances with the Brewers' and Tigers' Triple-A affiliates.
