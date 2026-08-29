Kelenic signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

Once considered a top prospect in the sport, Kelenic fizzled out with Seattle and has bounced around in the years since. He has played in 36 big-league games this season between the White Sox and Rangers, slashing .219/.313/.288 in 83 plate appearances. It's not completely out of the question that he could join the parent club in September, but Kelenic appears set to join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the time being.