Dominguez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers.
Dominguez had started each of the previous five contests but will get a night off Tuesday as the Yankees continue to juggle their outfield and designated hitter mix. Cody Bellinger is covering left field and Ben Rice will be the DH.
