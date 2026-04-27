Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Added to big-league roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees recalled Dominguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Dominguez earned a promotion following a red-hot start with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, having slashed .326/.415/.478 with three home runs, eight stolen bases and a 13:16 BB:K. The switch hitter should see regular starts while Giancarlo Stanton (leg) is banged up, though Stanton remains on the active roster for now. If Stanton is able to avoid the injured list, Dominguez's stint with the big club could be brief.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Set to join major-league roster•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Belts third spring homer•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Could begin season in minors•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: In line to play regularly in 2026•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Swipes two bags Wednesday•