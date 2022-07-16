Dominguez was promoted to High-A Hudson Valley on Saturday.
The highly-touted 19-year-old is done with the Single-A level after slashing .265/.373/.440 in 75 games for Tampa. He homered nine times and added 19 steals. The only negative in his stat line is a 27.5 percent strikeout rate, a number which could cause problems if it continues to rise as he climbs his way towards the big leagues. Whether he winds up as a true all-around star or a toolsy but flawed player will depend in large part on whether or not he can keep his contact issues under control.
