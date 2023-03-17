Dominguez was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Dominguez was invited to spring training despite not being on the 40-man roster. He made a tremendous impression in extended run, collecting 10 hits -- four of which were home runs -- across 22 at-bats. Dominguez will likely begin the season at Double-A Somerset but could progress levels quickly if he continues to hit well.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Still mashing•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Impressing in camp•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: To make Grapefruit debut Saturday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Gets invite to MLB camp•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Bumped up to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Post-hype breakout at High-A•