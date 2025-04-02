Dominguez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in Tuesday's loss to Arizona.

Dominguez wasn't able to go deep during New York's homer-filled first series of the campaign against Milwaukee, but he joined the party Tuesday with a solo blast in the third inning. The 22-year-old has started in each of the Yankees' first four games of the season (three times in left field and once at DH) and has reached base safely in three of them. He has a 3:2 BB:K so far along with a .273/.429/.545 slash line.