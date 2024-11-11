Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he expects Dominguez to be a "big part" of the team in 2025, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Much to the chagrin of many Yankees fans, Boone largely stuck with Alex Verdugo as his primary left fielder over Dominguez during the regular season and postseason. However, Verdugo is now a free agent and seems unlikely to return, clearing a spot in the everyday lineup for Dominguez. What position Dominguez plays could depend on whether the Yankees' re-sign Juan Soto, but the 21-year-old is likely to be an everyday day either way. Dominguez has a .747 OPS with six homers and six steals over 100 career plate appearances in the majors and boasts ample fantasy upside.