Dominguez was promoted to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.
It has become commonplace this season for top prospects to get pushed aggressively up the ladder when lower-level seasons get wrapped up, and this promotion will allow Dominguez's season to continue following the conclusion of the High-A season Tuesday. Dominguez, 19, hit .306/.397/.510 with six home runs and 17 steals in 40 games at High-A. He should open next year back at Double-A.
