Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Dominguez kicked off the scoring with a 380-foot solo blast in the second inning. It was his first long ball since we went deep twice July 4th, and the homer also snapped a four-game hitless streak during which he went 0-for-16. Dominguez has fallen into a part-time role in the outfield, starting three times in the Yankees' past five games.