Dominguez could begin the upcoming season in the minors, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

With Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger re-signing, Dominguez is no longer projected for a regular spot in the Yankees' lineup. The team has not committed to where Dominguez will open the season, but he might be better off playing every day at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rather than sitting on the big-league bench. Dominguez is one Giancarlo Stanton injury away from regular reps, so it's not difficult to envision a scenario in which he plays a lot, but his outlook for the time being is cloudy. The 23-year-old slashed .257/.331/.388 with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases over 123 regular-season contests in 2025.