Dominguez will remain in extended spring training in Tampa this week instead of reporting to one of the Yankees' minor league affiliates, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees were vague about Dominguez's future location and timetable to get there. "Everything that we've seen from this kid, he's super talented, but he hasn't played a game here yet," Kevin Reese, the Yankees' senior director of player development, said this spring.