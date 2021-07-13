The Yankees promoted Dominguez from the Florida Complex League to Low-A Tampa on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 18-year-old made his professional debut earlier this month for the organization's FCL affiliate, appearing in seven games and going 4-for-20 with a pair of stolen bases. That was enough for the Yankees to move the switch-hitting outfielder up to the Low-A Southeast, where he'll be one of the league's youngest players. Lauded for his impressive bat speed, plus running and plus power, Dominguez will be one of the top prospects to monitor in the lower levels of minor-league baseball throughout the summer.