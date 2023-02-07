Dominguez received an invitation Tuesday to the major-league side of Yankees camp this spring.
Dominguez won't actually be in the running for an Opening Day roster spot, but this invite gives him an opportunity to show out in front of the Yankees' big-league coaches and players. The highly-touted 20-year-old outfield prospect slashed .273/.376/.461 with 16 home runs and 37 stolen bases in 120 games last season between Low-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. He carries loads of future fantasy appeal.
