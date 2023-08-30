Dominguez will be called up to the Yankees ahead of Friday's series opener in Houston, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The rumors are true: The Martian is on his way. Dominguez got off to a somewhat underwhelming start this season in the minors, but he flipped the script in early July and has now rocketed to the majors at age 20 after slashing .348/.419/.507 with five homers and 21 steals across his last 50 games between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dominguez figures to play regularly down the stretch for an out-of-contention Yankees team and is dripping with long-term fantasy upside.