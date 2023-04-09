Dominguez started in left field in Double-A Somerset's game against Harrisburg on Saturday, and he's been taking reps outside of center field, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Until Saturday, all of Dominguez's defensive appearances as a professional had come in center field. Adding some positional versatility can only help in Dominguez's quest to get his first call-up to the majors, though the Yankees' biggest hole right now is in center, as the team has lately shifted Aaron Judge there from his usual right-field position due to other options like Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks being suboptimal while waiting for Harrison Bader (oblique) to return. Dominguez is only 20 years old and has yet to play a game at the Triple-A level, so the reps outside of center may be more with an eye toward the future.