Dominguez has reached base in seven straight games with Double-A Somerset, slashing .346/.485/.615 with two homers, eight RBI, a stolen base and a 7:5 BB:K over that stretch.

After making a big splash with the Yankees in spring training, Dominguez struggled mightily over his first 19 contests with Somerset this season, batting just .125 with two homers. He appears to be getting on track, however, and has boosted his season average closer to the Mendoza line at .195. Despite his overall struggles on the campaign, the 20-year-old has displayed elite patience at the plate with a 25.5 percent walk rate, leading to an outstanding .402 on-base percentage. He's also swiped 10 bags in 11 attempts so far.