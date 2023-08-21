Dominguez is hitting .380 with three home runs, eight steals and a 19.1 percent strikeout rate in 18 games this month for Double-A Somerset.

The Martian had been a bit unlucky earlier this season on balls in play, but he is swinging a hot bat lately, bumping his season line to .254/.367/.414 with 15 home runs and 37 steals in 109 games. Dominguez, who won't turn 21 until February, has been 17 percent better (117 wRC+) than the average Eastern League hitter despite being one of the youngest players at Double-A.