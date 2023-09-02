Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

Dominguez took Justin Verlander deep in his first career major-league at-bat, driving in teammate Giancarlo Stanton in the process. The 20-year-old was called up to big leagues Friday and he showed why he's the team's top prospect. Over nine games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Dominguez posted a .419 average with four extra-base hits, 10 RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases over 31 at-bats.