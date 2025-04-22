Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Guardians in Monday's loss.

Dominguez connected on his second long ball of the year with a 445-foot, two-run shot in the seventh inning. He struck out in his other three plate appearances, though, and is sitting on a 32.1 K rate for the season. Dominguez does have 11 RBI, 11 runs and two steals through 20 games, so he's been able to post moderate production despite a .232 batting average.