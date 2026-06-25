Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Homers off Skubal on Wednesday

Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 victory versus the Tigers.

With Tigers ace lefty Tarik Skubal on the mound, Yankees manager Aaron Boone slid Dominguez into the No. 3 slot in the batting order. That move paid off when Dominguez broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run blast in the sixth inning. Dominguez struck out in each of his other three plate appearances, but his homer was ultimately the difference, as neither team scored for the remainder of the game. Since returning from the minors June 13, Dominguez has slashed .250/.268/.500 with two long balls, four doubles, four runs, three RBI, four stolen bases and a 1:12 BB:K.