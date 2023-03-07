Dominguez is slashing .429/.500/.857 with two home runs, four RBI, six runs, a stolen base and a 2:1 BB:K through 16 Grapefruit League plate appearances.

Dominguez is one month removed from his 20th birthday and has played only five games at the Double-A level, so the organization will almost certainly opt to give him more time to develop in the minors. Nonetheless, his showing this spring has to excite fantasy managers with stock in the youngster in dynasty leagues. Dominguez may never live up to the massive hype that surrounded him when he first became known in baseball circles, but he's already showing the tools to become a very good major-leaguer.