Dominguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three total runs, a walk and a stolen base in his first game at the High-A level Friday.

Dominguez's homer was a dramatic one, as it tied the score with two outs in the ninth inning. The 19-year-old now has 10 long balls and 20 thefts across 77 games this season, and he is batting .326 (15-for-46) since June 28. Dominguez has seen his stock fall a bit since he was introduced to the baseball world as one of the most hyped teenage physical specimens in recent memory, but he still has plenty of time and potential to round into a legitimate major-league star.