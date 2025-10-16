Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday he expects Dominguez to play regularly next season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone currently envisions Dominguez as the team's primary left fielder, though he made that statement with the caveat that he will have to see how the offseason goes before making any definitive declarations. Dominguez led the club with 93 starts in left field during the 2025 regular season, but he had a diminished role over the final two months and finished with an uninspiring .257/.331/.388 batting line across 429 plate appearances.