Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Left out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt in Kansas City.
He's on the bench for the second time over the last three games after starting three straight prior to that. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge will form the Yankees' outfield trio Wednesday.
