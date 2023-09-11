Dominguez (elbow) is likely to miss the first half of the 2024 season after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The recovery from Tommy John surgery for position players isn't as long as it is for pitchers, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Dominguez's recovery will likely take 9-10 months. That suggests a return around the All-Star break of next season would be a best-case scenario for the young outfielder. The 20-year-old Dominguez made a great first impression in the big leagues, batting .258 with four home runs, a double, seven RBI, six runs and a steal over eight games.