Dominguez went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first professional game for the Florida Complex League Yankees on Monday.

The Yankees' most-hyped prospect had a rather quiet debut, striking out in his first at-bat and popping out his next time up. He then drew a walk in his third plate appearance. Dominguez was back in the lineup Tuesday and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and another pair of walks. At 18 years of age and in the lowest level of the minors, Dominguez is clearly years away from being ready to play in the majors, but dynasty-league and keeper-league managers who are stashing the outfielder will now be able to track his progress through game stats.