The Yankees transferred Dominguez (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Dominguez is set to be out until the middle of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery Sept. 20, so his move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural. His spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Frankie Montas (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
