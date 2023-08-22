The Yankees will promote Dominguez from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic report.

After dropping their last eight games to fall four games under .500, the Yankees appear to have waved the white flag on contending for a playoff spot this season and will likely shift into evaluation mode over the final six weeks of the campaign. As such, the Yankees will promote two of their top prospects from Triple-A in Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza to the big leagues Tuesday, while Dominguez will get the bump up from Double-A to fill one of the open roster spots at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 20-year-old power-hitting outfielder has posted a .781 OPS in 109 games overall for Somerset this season, but he's been running especially hot since the All-Star break. Through his first 33 games of the second half, Dominguez slashed .354/.416/.549 while keeping his strikeout rate under 20 percent. He'll look to make a splash at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in September with the hope of contending for a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster in 2024.