Dominguez is slashing .204/.345/.346 with 10 home runs, 24 steals and a 98:61 K:BB in 76 games for Double-A Somerset.

Dominguez is the fourth-youngest qualified hitter at Double-A (behind Jackson Chourio, Deyvison De Los Santos and Edgar Quero) and his .269 BABIP is well below his career norms. He is perhaps being a little too patient, with walks (17.7 percent) and strikeouts (28.4 percent) making up 46.1 percent of his 345 plate appearances.