Dominguez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, dddd reports.
The rookie outfielder started the previous five games and will receive Friday off after going 4-for-19 with a homer, a double and eight strikeouts during that stretch. Cody Bellinger will shift to left field in place of Dominguez while Trent Grisham starts in center and bats leadoff.
