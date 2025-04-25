Now Playing

Dominguez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, dddd reports.

The rookie outfielder started the previous five games and will receive Friday off after going 4-for-19 with a homer, a double and eight strikeouts during that stretch. Cody Bellinger will shift to left field in place of Dominguez while Trent Grisham starts in center and bats leadoff.

