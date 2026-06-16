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Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not in Tuesday's lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dominguez (teeth) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the White Sox.

The Yankees will be cautious with Dominguez after just having his tooth extracted. The 23-year-old also just came off the injured list for a shoulder injury on June 13, making manager Aaron Boone even more cautious with his outfielder. Cody Bellinger with play left field and Jose Caballero will take over in right field in Dominguez's absence. Dominguez is available off the bench for the Yankees on Tuesday.

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