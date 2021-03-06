Yankees general manager Brian Cashman indicated Friday that the organization is not yet ready to reveal a plan for Dominguez's development through the minors, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Despite the substantial hype for the Yankees' top prospect, Dominguez has yet to play in a minor-league game and is not attending major-league spring training. Cashman suggested that the organization isn't going to rush Dominguez, saying, "He's like everybody else in the minor-league population waiting for a minor-league spring training report time and see where it takes him." The minor-league season has already been delayed and it's unclear when minor-league spring will start, so at this time the level at which Dominguez will begin his journey is unclear. Whatever decision is made, the outfielder is unlikely to ascend to the big leagues until at least 2023.