Dominguez (elbow) will start in center field and bat second for Double-A Somerset in a rehab game Wednesday versus Bowie.

Dominguez already has 10 rehab games under his belt, but Wednesday will mark the first time that he's started in center field since he underwent Tommy John surgery last September. The 21-year-old's ability to play the outfield likely signals that he's completed his throwing program, but Dominguez is still likely to remain on his rehab assignment for the full 20-day window or close to it. The Yankees don't have an everyday role available in the outfield for Dominguez at the moment, so he'll likely be optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list.