The Yankees selected Dominguez's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

News broke Thursday that Dominguez was on his way to the big leagues and his promotion has now been made official. The 20-year-old got off to a slow start in the minors this season but slashed .348/.419/.507 with five home runs and 21 steals across his last 50 games between Double-A Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll get an opportunity as the Yankees' everyday center fielder down the stretch.