Dominguez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.

Dominguez blasted multiple homers for the second time this year, and he extended his hitting streak to six games as well. The speedy switch hitter is pushing to hold onto an everyday role in the Yankees' crowded outfield. Over his last 13 outings, Dominguez is hitting a scalding .426 (20-for-47) with the aforementioned two round trippers, three doubles, one triple and four stolen bases.