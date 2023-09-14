Dominguez will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

It was known that Dominguez was going to require surgery to repair a torn UCL in his elbow, and now we know it will indeed be Tommy John rather than a less invasive procedure. The expected recovery time is 9-to-10 months, which means the young outfielder is likely to be sidelined until around midseason of 2024.