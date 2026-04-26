Dominguez is expected to be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Dominguez will join the Yankees ahead of the team's three-game series on the road against the Rangers. The outfielder has started the season red-hot at the Triple-A level, producing a .326 average with three home runs, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 92 at-bats in 24 contests. Dominguez will provide New York with an additional option in the outfield due to Giancarlo Stanton (calf) being banged up, and it's possible that Stanton is headed for a stint on the injured list.