Dominguez (elbow) is scheduled to play catch soon and expected to begin swinging a bat before the end of spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez has already been shagging fly balls as he works his way back from late-September Tommy John surgery. The Yankees are offering only the rough timetable of "summer" for the young outfielder's projected return at this point, with more clarity on that front available likely after Opening Day.