Dominguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Dominguez's fifth-inning homer yielded two of New York's three runs in the game and was his fourth homer this spring, tied for most in the league. He's slashing a robust .421/.500/1.053 thus far and has put up an impressive 3:2 BB:K. It still seems unlikely that the 20-year-old (the youngest player in Yankees camp) makes the Opening Day roster, though manager Aaron Boone suggested Dominguez could reach the big-league level at some point during the season, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Impressing in camp•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: To make Grapefruit debut Saturday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Gets invite to MLB camp•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Bumped up to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Post-hype breakout at High-A•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Impressive in High-A debut•