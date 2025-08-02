Dominguez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, two runs and one RBI in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Marlins.

Dominguez's power has gone missing of late -- he's collected just three extra-base hits in 17 games since swatting a pair of home runs July 4 against the Mets -- but he's been able to prop up his fantasy value by contributing on the basepaths and increasing his contact rate. After swiping two bags Friday, Dominguez is now up to 18 steals on the season, and three-hit performance boosted his average to .266. Dominguez's 27 percent strikeout rate and elevated .349 BABIP points to some regression in the batting-average category, though he's made some improvements in the former area since the All-Star break with a 17.4 percent strikeout rate over 11 second-half games.