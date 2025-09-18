Dominguez went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 10-5 victory versus Minnesota on Wednesday.

Dominguez hasn't had many opportunities of late -- Wednesday marked just his second start over New York's past 10 games. He made the most of the opportunity, stroking an RBI double in the fourth inning, then stealing third base before coming around to score. Dominguez reached again on a hit-by-pitch in the eighth, swiped second and scored on a Ryan McMahon single. Dominguez has a solid 23 steals on 27 attempts this season, but his .724 OPS has been mildly disappointing.