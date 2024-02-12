Dominguez (elbow) was seen working out Monday with the Yankees' other outfielders at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

While Dominguez's presence in the outfield is generally a positive sign as he works his way back from late-September Tommy John surgery, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman reiterated Jan. 18 that the 21-year-old still isn't expected to make his 2024 debut until "sometime in the summer," per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Given that Dominguez's surgery was to his throwing arm, it's possible that he gets eased back into game action as a designated hitter before he's viewed as an option in center field, where he's eventually expected to settle in on an everyday basis. At least for the early part of the season, the Yankees will likely rely on Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham to see most of the starts in center.