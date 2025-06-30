Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Taking seat for series opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Despite owning a stellar .276/.358/.428 slash line against right-handed pitching this season, the switch-hitting Dominguez has had to settle for a part-time role while the Yankees look to keep veterans Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton involved. Though Ben Rice will draw the start at first base while Goldschmidt hits the bench for Monday's matchup with righty Max Scherzer, Stanton will get the nod over Dominguez at designated hitter.
