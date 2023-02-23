Dominguez will be in the Yankees' starting lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Phillies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

When the time comes, it will be the first-ever Grapefruit League plate appearance for the highly-touted outfield prospect. Dominguez, 20, received an invitation to the major-league side of Yankees camp this spring after posting an .837 OPS with 16 home runs and 37 stolen bases in 120 games last season between Low-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. He figures to open the 2023 campaign back at Double-A.