Yankees' Jay Bruce: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bruce is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays.
Bruce is 1-for-19 with nine strikeouts in his past five games and will take a seat Friday. DJ LeMahieu will cover first base while Rougned Odor starts at the keystone for the Yankees.
