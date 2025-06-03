The Yankees reinstated Chisholm (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for just over a month due to an oblique strain but is ready to rejoin the Yankees after going 3-for-9 with a double and a stolen base during a three-game rehab assignment. Chisholm opened the campaign as New York's primary second baseman prior to the injury, but he played third base during the rehab assignment and is expected to man the hot corner going forward.